ST. MARYS — The Gift Shop at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital will be hosting its Fall Open house on Friday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They offer a great selection of Fall and Halloween items, OSU items, school spirit items and much more. Come enjoy refreshments and see what is new at your local gift shop.

For questions please contact Julie Jacobs at 419-394-3335 ext. 2808.