Ballots finalized in Auglaize County Election

WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County voters had their issues and candidates finalized this week for the November election.

None of the candidates are running opposed. So that just leaves several issues.

Pusheta Township voters will be voting on an additional tax levy of 1.0 mills. This is for the fire and EMS for a continuing period of time.

Minster Local School District voters have two renewals. An income tax of 1 percent for current expenses for 15 years. Another is for a 0.8 mill permanent improvement for five years.

For more information visit: http://www2.auglaizecounty.org/departments/board-of-elections.

http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web1_Election-Logo-2016cmyk.jpg