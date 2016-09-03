Out of the past

125 Years

September 3, 1891

The Board of Improvement entertained a number of manufacturers yesterday, accompanying them to all parts of the Valley City. The visitors expressed themselves as well pleased with the community. It is highly probable that one of the firms will make a proposition. It is expected that more definite information will be available next week.

— — —

A.W. Hall has his popcorn and candy stand at the New Bremen fair. He is being assisted by William Laughlin, John Hale and Milt Applegate.

— — —

C.E. Fielding fell a distance of 16 feet from an abutment of the Court street bridge yesterday afternoon. He landed on his hands and face in a pile of brush which probably saved him from serious injury. He was unconscious for an hour from the effects of the fall, but was out again this morning.

100 Years

September 3, 1916

Big Four railroad officials this morning said that in view of the possible rail strike no tickets will be sold beyond that company’s lines and any tickets sold to a point on its own lines are subject to restricted train service and indefinite delay.

— — —

The Eshelman Auto Sales agency has rented the vacant room in the Shie building on North Main avenue, formerly occupied by James Rostron. The room will be remodeled and used as a sales room.

75 Years

September 3, 1941

A large crowd was on hand at the Shelby county fairgrounds yesterday, when the Townsend clubs of the Fourth district held a rally during the afternoon and evening. Russell Saville, director of organization from Chicago, and Charles M. Newell, national representative, were the headline speakers.

— — —

Mrs. W.R. Joslin was elected president of the Rural Garden club when members named officers for the new year at their meeting yesterday. Mrs. Rolla Mann was elected first vice president; Mrs. Charles Collier, second vice president; and Mrs. Harvey Stratton, secretary and treasurer.

50 Years

September 3, 1966

Rainfall at the U.S. Cooperative Weather Bureau Station north of Sidney measured 3.78 inches during August and was .61 of an inch above the longtime average, Observer David Fette reported today.

Compared with the scanty 2.22 inches in the same month last year, the recent total was up 1.56 inches, possibly explaining why Shelby fields remain green.

— — —

Sister Leo Mary (Jeannine Mary Kloeker) took her final vows in the Sisters of the Precious Blood August 15. The Mass and profession took place in the motherhouse chapel of the Sisterhood Regina Heights, Dayton.

Sister Leo Mary is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leo W. Kloeker, R.R. 1, Fort Loramie.

25 Years

September 3, 1991

WASHINGTON (AP) – After being stung for at least $160 billion in the bailout of saving and loan depositors, Congress is in no hurry to extend federal protection to Americans whose life insurance benefits are threatened.

But the financial troubles of several large insurance companies in recent months have increased pressure on Congress to step us federal oversight of the industry, now regulated almost entirely by the states.

— — —

As someone who “likes to see things get done,” Scott Landon has found an appropriate job as city engineer overseeing improvement to Sidney’s infrastructure.

Landon, who became city engineer earlier this summer, said he is impressed by the city’s long-term effort to maintain its infrastructure, which promotes growth of the community.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

