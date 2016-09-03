Anna class celebrates 70 years

Bob Jacoby, of Piqua, (in red) passes around brownies at the 70th Reunion of the Anna High School Class of 1946. Holding out a plate is Fred Kirk, of Sidney, and standing is Ruth Braun, of Botkins. The nine remaining class members, of 36 total, along with the spouses and family members of those passed, gathered at The Inn Between in Botkins on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. One of the nine remaining members, Katherine Drees, could not attend. The other remaining members include: Fred Kirk, of Sidney, Doris Will, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ruth Braun, of Botkins, Sarah C. Murphy, of Dayton, (AHS Class of 1946 valedictorian), Wayne Brockman, of Sidney, Donald L. Meyer, of Houston, Gloria Elsner, of Sidney, and Ruby Greive, of New Bremen. Some of the people in attendance were part of the class, but didn’t graduate. The group gets together at least once a year somewhere in the Anna area. More photos of the reunion can be found on page 17 in today’s paper, as well as on sidneydailynews.com.

Pictured here is most of the group of 16 people who had lunch together celebrating the 70th Reunion of the Anna High School Class of 1946.

Donald Meyer, of Houston, Ruby Greive, of New Bremen, Ruth Braun, of Botkins, Wayne Brockman, of Sidney, Bob Jacoby, of Piqua, and Fred Kirk, of Sidney, outside of the new Anna Historical Society House in Anna.

Lisa Glessner, a member of the Anna Historical Society, speaks to the group celebrating the 70th Reunion of the Anna High School Class of 1946. Her late mother was part of the class. She recently used the money her mother’s sister left her when she passed away to purchase a home for the Anna Historical Society. She explained to the group the societies goals for the house, and how they can help.