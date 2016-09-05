SCARF is keeping Fido clean

Patches, owned by Cathy Burch, of Sidney, gets a good washing from, left to right, Erin Bremke, 17, and her sister Elizabeth Bremke, 17, both of Anna, and both the children of Christopher Joyce and Amy Bremke, Briana Fanaff, 17, of Sidney, daughter of Jeff and Nicole Fanaff, and Nicole Laber, of Troy. The four women were busy at the Shelby County Animal Shelter washing dogs for S.C.A.R.F’s Cans for Canines and Dog Wash Saturday, Sept. 3. Money raised from the event will go to help the animal shelter.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News