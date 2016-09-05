Out of the past

125 Years

September 5, 1891

It is now settled that Governor Campbell, Roger O. Mills of Texas, Jr. DeWitt Warner, of New York; Lt. Gov. Marquis; J.H. Outhwaite, A. W. Thurman and J.A. McMahon will be in Sidney at the opening of the Democratic campaign on Sept. 17. The meeting will be held under a tent, sent here by the state committee that will accommodate 4,000 people. Arrangements have been made for a low rate of transportation on all railroads.

100 Years

September 5, 1916

At its meeting last evening city council went on record as being opposed to the acceptance and annexation of any additions to the city unless the streets of the addition are properly graded and graveled, and sidewalks, curb and gutter, sewer systems and water mains put down in the streets, all to be paid for by the property owners on the assessment plan.

— — —

Struck by lightning during the storm last evening, the large barn on the farm of D.T. Clinehens, near the Line schoolhouse east of Sidney, was destroyed by fire. Four head of horses were lost along with considerable equipment.

75 Years

September 5, 1941

Joseph B. Cook was elected president of the Citizens National Bank at the regular meeting of the board of directors, following presentation of the resignation at the meeting of S.E. Shearer, as president. Shearer, a member of the board for the past 24 years and president four years, said his resignation was in line with his desire to retire from active work.

— — —

The 1966 Ohio State Fair, which ended Labor Day, produced two more Shelby county winners in livestock judging.

Kenneth Knoop of R.R. 1, Sidney, won the honor of exhibiting the reserve junior champion bull in the Jersey show. The same entrant also showed the best bred bull in Ohio.

In beef cattle competition at the fair, Harry Egbert, R.R. 1, Anna, exhibited the reserve junior champion Shorthorn female

— — —

Two sons of Mr. and Mrs. Waldo Michael, R.R. 4, Sidney, have graduated from Ohio State University during the past summer. They are both graduates of Houston High School.

James Waldo Michael graduated September 2, the exercises held in the St. John Arena. He received a bachelor of agricultural engineer degree. He is teaching chemistry, physics and general science at the Anna High School.

Gary Wayne Michael graduated June 14 from the University at Columbus. He received his bachelor of science degree and majored in agricultural education. Mr. Michael is teaching vocational agriculture at the Bradford High School.

25 Years

September 5, 1991

NEW YORK (AP) – Babe Ruth, the most famous name in American sports, has been dropped from his hallowed spot in baseball’s record book.

An eight-man panel – the committee for statistical accuracy – voted Wednesday to remove the mythical asterisk next to Roger Maris’ 61 home runs and to drop baseball’s greatest power hitter from the most hallowed section of the record book.

Ruth, who hit 714 home runs, lost the career record when Hank Aaron passed him in 1974 enroute to a total of 755.

— — —

A Sidney service station will be a national test site for new equipment used to dispense gasoline to retail customers.

Frantom Sunoco Service, 2006 Michigan Ave, will be only the second location in the nation to get new electronic fueling dispensers manufactured by Gilbarco Manufacturing, said Norman Frantom, station owner.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.

