Kiwanis serves up the chicken

immediate past Sidney Kiwanis president John Coffield, left to right, of Sidney, loads a large box of chicken dinners into a car during the Sidney Kiwanis annual Labor Day BBQ chicken sale at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Monday, Sept. 5. Shelby County Treasurer Linda Meininger hands out dinners to Jamie Fridley and his son Gage Fridley, 16, both of Sidney. The Sidney Kiwanis Club had 2,100 chicken dinner orders for the day.

immediate past Sidney Kiwanis president John Coffield, left to right, of Sidney, loads a large box of chicken dinners into a car during the Sidney Kiwanis annual Labor Day BBQ chicken sale at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Monday, Sept. 5. Shelby County Treasurer Linda Meininger hands out dinners to Jamie Fridley and his son Gage Fridley, 16, both of Sidney. The Sidney Kiwanis Club had 2,100 chicken dinner orders for the day. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SDN090716ChickenDin.jpg immediate past Sidney Kiwanis president John Coffield, left to right, of Sidney, loads a large box of chicken dinners into a car during the Sidney Kiwanis annual Labor Day BBQ chicken sale at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Monday, Sept. 5. Shelby County Treasurer Linda Meininger hands out dinners to Jamie Fridley and his son Gage Fridley, 16, both of Sidney. The Sidney Kiwanis Club had 2,100 chicken dinner orders for the day. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News