Doug Greve, of rural Fryburg, stirs a cauldron of mock turtle soup at the 126th annual Fryburg homecoming festival Sunday, Sept. 4. The event is put on by St. John Catholic Church. Raffles were held including one for $1,000. There was lots of food other than the famous mock turtle soup. Carnival rides and games also kept kids busy.

Diana Butcher, left, hands a cup of mock turtle soup to Khristina Adkins, both of Wapakoneta, at the 126th annual Fryburg homecoming festival Sunday, Sept. 4.