City record

Police log

TUESDAY

-8:25 p.m.: probation violation. Robert Copland III, 43, 129 Brooklyn Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-7:16 p.m.: criminal damaging. Kelly Daniels, 24, 606 Fourth St., reported damage to his tire and lug nuts on his vehicle.

-4:04 p.m.: criminal damaging. Leann Grile, 36, 215 Maple St., reported damage of scruff marks on her vehicle.

-3:30 p.m.: criminal damaging. Vennard Vorhees, 64, of Piqua, reported damage to the passenger’s driver side window of his vehicle.

-12:56 p.m.: theft. Sean McSwain, 25, 752 Countryside Lane, reported a bad check was sent to him to be deposited into his bank account.

-8:24 a.m.: breaking and entering. Kenneth Davis, 63, 621 N. Wagner Ave., reported someone broke into his shed and stole a Toro lawn mower and a Sears tiller.

-8:12 a.m.: contempt. Chad Young, 20, of Celina, was arrested on a warrant and then was released to the courts.

Aug. 29

-2:40 p.m.: found property. Kevin Burdiss found a key ring holding eight keys and a pad lock in the Sidney area and turned it into the police department.

Accidents

Michael Castle, 36, 749 Clinton Ave., was arrested for driving under the influence and was cited for driving without a licence and assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 1:12 a.m.

Castle was traveling northbound behind the vehicle driven by Cheryl Jacobs, 61, 697 Norwood Ave., who was about to make a right hand turn when Castle rear-ended her vehicle.

• Andre Gordon, 44, 804 Norwood Drive, was cited with driving under suspension after a collision on Tuesday at 3:49 p.m.

Gordon was backing up in the lane of travel in Kroger’s parking lot on Michigan Street when he and the vehicle driven by Monica Studebaker, 49, 1027 Riverbend Blvd., collided with one another as Studebaker was also backing out of a parking space.

• Alexis Krueger, 26, 122 Oldham Ave., was cited with defective motor vehicle brakes and no booster seats on Tuesday at 7:55 a.m.

Krueger was traveling westbound on Michigan Street when her brakes failed and she rear-ended the vehicle in front of her stopping in traffic for a red light.

The driver of the other vehicle was John Adkins Jr., 37, of Maplewood.

According to the police report, when the officer arrived he noticed several children under eight-years-old were not in booster seats. Krueger told the officer they were her babysitting children she was taking to school. Police have requested further information about the children’s addresses and dates of birth.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:12 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to an auto accident on Broadway Avenue and Johnson Street.

TUESDAY

-3:49 p.m.: fire. Firefighters were dispatched on a false fire alarm.

-2:35 to 8:04 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.