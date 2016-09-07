County record

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:26 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to 9771 Wells Road in Van Buren Township on a suspicious person.

-8:50 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to 2196 W. Russell Road in Clinton Township on a suspicious man who keeps walking up and down the road.

-1:47 a.m.: rape. Deputies were dispatched to Wilson Health on the report of a rape.

TUESDAY

-5:15 p.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Chickasaw Court in Washington Township on the report that someone was inside of the residence.

-3:43 p.m.: investigative complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the 6666 Guppy St. in Perry Township on the report that someone took a truck without the owner’s permission.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:14 p.m.: fire. Russia Fire Department responded to Darke County on the report of a barn fire.

-9:19 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 200 block of South Linden Street in Jackson Township.

TUESDAY

-8:15 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Houston Rescue responded to the 6000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-7:18 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire Department, Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire Department, Houston Fire Department, Van Buren Fire Department, Minster Jaws of Life, New Bremen Fire Department, Osgood Fire Department and Deputies responded to 5901 State Route 705 in McLean Township.

-5:50 p.m.: medical. Van Buren Fire Department and Minster Life Squad responded to the 13000 block of Luthman Road in Van Buren Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

