Upcoming road closures

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Highway Department will be sealing two concrete bridge decks beginning Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, according to County Engineer Bob Geuy.

This work will require the roads to be closed to traffic between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The sealing project will take approximately two days to complete. The first road closure will take place on Thompson Schiff Road. This road closure will take place between East Hoewisher Road and East Mason Road.

The second road closure will be on Hardin Wapak Road. This road closure will take place between Mason Road and Cisco Road.

The department will also be closing Vandemark Road beginning Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, for a bridge repair project, according to County Engineer Bob Geuy. Vandemark Road will be closed between River Road and Schenk Road beginning on that date. This repair project is expected to take seven to 10 days to complete.