Hi-tech rehab

RCS Construction Services Project Superintendent Steve Loughridge, left, of Celina, and Dorothy Love Retirement Community Director of Marketing Debbie Sanders, of Troy, look over the newly installed HydroWorx 2000 therapy pool at Dorothy Love Wednesday, Sept. 7. The new pool has a moveable floor, underwater treadmill, resistance water jets and a camera system. The pool is inside a building expansion which includes an extended rehab gym and a locker room for pool users. They hope to be finished with construction by mid November.

