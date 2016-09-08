Sidney Police seek robbery suspect

SIDNEY — On Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, 2016, at around 1:35 a.m. the Speedway Gas Station located at 1501 St. Marys Ave. reported an armed robbery.

According to a press release sent on Thursday, around 1:31 a.m. Tuesday, a lone male individual dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask entered the store and brandished a handgun. The suspect forced the store clerk to open the cash register and place the money along with one carton of cigarettes into a duffel bag that the suspect had carried into the store with him.

The description of the suspect is male, medium build and medium height, according to the press release. The suspect ran to the south once he exited the store. The store clerk was not injured during the incident.

The Sidney Police Department is asking assistance from the public in identifying the person involved. Photos from the store cameras attached. Anyone with information please call the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351.

http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SpeedwayRobbery20-1.jpg http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SpeedwayRobbery30-1.jpg http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SpeedwayRobbery40-1.jpg A surveillance camera shows a robbery that took place at the Speedway on St. Marys Avenue in Sidney on Tuesday morning at approximately 1:30 a.m. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SpeedwayRobbery10-1.jpg A surveillance camera shows a robbery that took place at the Speedway on St. Marys Avenue in Sidney on Tuesday morning at approximately 1:30 a.m.