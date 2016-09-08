City record

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-5:15 p.m.: theft. Donald Price, 69, 510 Buckeye Ave., reported a Redline bicycle was taken from his residence.

-4:01 p.m.: criminal damaging. Raymond Walker, 62, 418 Franklin St., reported damage to the paint on the left side of his vehicle.

-2:12 p.m.: theft. Roxanne Yates, 24, 1215 Russell Road, reported the theft of $250.

-1:38 p.m.: warrant. Rendall Vaughn, 28, 209 S. Pomeroy Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-11:41 a.m.: criminal mischief. Joe Heistermann, 55, 1812 Fair Oaks Drive, reported his vehicle had been egged overnight.

-7:38 a.m.: criminal mischief. Matthew Bertsch, 45, 720 Sixth Ave., reported his vehicle had been egged overnight.

-10:52 a.m.: theft. Jeremiah Tamplin, 23, 106 N. Wilkinson Ave., reported the theft of four PlayStation video games.

TUESDAY

-6:46 p.m.: identity theft. Joesph Kloeker, 54, 716 Sixth Ave., reported someone opened a credit account using his information.

MONDAY

-2:40 p.m.: found property. An IPhone was found near 615 N. Ohio Ave. and was turned it into the police department.

Accidents

Neil Burnside, 65, 2805 Wapakoneta Ave., Lot 2, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:51 p.m.

Burnside was traveling westbound on West Water Street when he rear-ended the vehicle stopped in front of him at the red light at Walnut Avenue.

According to the police report, Burnside told police he was programming his GPS and when he looked up he observed the vehicle in front of him had stopped.

The other vehicle driven by James Hiler, 48, 400 Bowman Drive, sustained minor damages.

• George Murphy, 72, 10806 Little Turtle Way, was cited with improper backing following a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday at 12:10 p.m.

Murphy was facing northbound at the traffic at the red light on Vandemark Road when he backed up and hit the vehicle stopped behind him. Murphy told police he was too far out into traffic and did not see the vehicle behind him when he backed up.

The driver of the other vehicle was Jason Francis, 44, 789 Johnston Drive.

• Brandon Combs, 27, of Trotwood, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday at 6:44 p.m.

Combs was headed northbound on North Main Avenue when he rear-ended a vehicle in front of him stopped at a stop sign at East Parkwood Street.

The driver of the other vehicle was Alisha Weaver, 17, 1012 Evergreen Drive.

• Brianna Hayden, 20, 5192 Frazier-Guy Road, was cited with obedience to a traffic device after a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday at 7:34 a.m.

Hayden was traveling westbound at the intersection of Michigan Street and Fourth Avenue when she ran the red light and struck another vehicle traveling eastbound that was attempting to turn at the location.

The driver of the other vehicle was Shelby Dorsten, 25, of Minster.

• Judy Holthaus, 74, 1351 Dartmouth St., was cited with right of way at private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 4:09 p.m.

Holthaus was backing out of her driveway when she failed to yield to oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle traveling eastbound on Dartmouth Street.

The driver of the other vehicle Alyssa Myers, 26, 760 Countryside Lane, Apt. 7, was also cited for driving under suspension.

• Tyler Bell, 30, 306 S. Wilkinson Ave., was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Friday, Sept. 2, at 5:43 p.m.

Bell was traveling eastbound on East Court Street and while attempting to make a left hand turn onto South Main Avenue he struck another vehicle that was traveling westbound on East Court Street through the intersection.

The driver of the other vehicle was Mark Brown, 65, 2514 N. Broadway Ave.

• Nicholas Overley, 24, of Troy, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle collision on Friday, Sept. 2, at 3:53 p.m.

Overley was stopped at the red light on Russell Road at Wapokenta Avenue when he went forward and hit the vehicle stopped in front of him.

Overley told police he became distracted and took his foot off of the break causing his vehicle to strike the vehicle in front of him driven by Rebecca Schutte, 65, 320 Grove St.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:33 p.m.: fire. Crews were dispatched on a general fire alarm.

-12:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to an auto accident.

-9:16 a.m. to 4:12 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

