$6.6 million for public transit coming to rural communities across ohio

SIDNEY — Upgrades to the public transportation system could be coming to Shelby County as a result of funds awarded through the United States Department of Transportation (DOT).

On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, announced that DOT has awarded $6,691,634 to the Ohio Department of Transportation to purchase 112 replacement vehicles for Ohio’s Rural Transit Providers, which operate public transportation systems in communities across Ohio.

DOT awarded these funds through the Sec. 5339 Buses and Bus Facilities competitive grant program which Brown secured in the long-term transportation infrastructure bill signed into law in December 2015.

“In rural Ohio, public transportation gives people a level of mobility that many of us take for granted. Reliable transit service takes Ohioans to work, connects people with their doctors, and helps seniors get to the grocery store,” said Brown. “Replacing outdated buses and vans with new, modern vehicles will help ensure that Ohio’s rural communities have access to safe and reliable public transit.”

Ohio has 34 Rural Transit Providers serving Ashland, Ashtabula, Athens, Carroll, Champaign, Clinton, Columbiana, Crawford, Darke, Erie, Fairfield, Fayette, Geauga, Guernsey, Hancock, Harrison, Hocking, Huron, Knox, Logan, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Ottawa, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Sandusky, Scioto, Seneca, Shelby, Washington, and Wood Counties.