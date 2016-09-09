Out of the past

125 Years

September 9, 1891

The Shelby county commissioners met this afternoon to open bids for roofing the court house and paving the walk around the square. One bid for the former and 10 for the latter were received. The board took no action, and adjourned until Wednesday.

100 Years

September 9, 1916

An answer and cross petition was filed today by the C.H. & D. railroad company in which it maintains that the proposed improvement of West Court street, extending that street under the tracks of the railroad is not necessary to accommodate the public. The company also denies the estimate of the cost of the project, claiming that the cost of putting in the subway and arch would be $144,900.

Miss Florence Wyman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.R. Wyman, of North Ohio avenue, has been selected for the position of assistant principal at St. Paris High School.

75 Years

September 9, 1941

Traffic conditions in the city occupied the major attention of council members when they held their regular meeting last evening. One suggestion offered was the elimination of all turns at the four corners of the public square, especially on Saturdays. A special committee was named to prepare a new traffic ordinance for the city. In addition to council’s law committee and police department, Safety Director Raterman, City Solicitor Beery, Joseph B. Cook and Charles Seving were named to this committee.

Several Anna village officials and representative citizens were in Cincinnati yesterday to discuss with the WPA officials the matter of a waterworks and sewage system for that village. The proposal was approved by the voters of Anna in 1938.

50 Years

September 9, 1966

PIQUA – Daniel R. Porter, director of the Ohio State Historical society, announced that restoration of the Col. John Johnston farm will get under way this winter. An engineering firm from Columbus is directing the stabilization of the foundation of the home and work on the interior is expected to begin this winter.

Projects other than restoration primarily are involved with development of visitor facilities. A picnic area is planned near the farmhouse and quarters for a caretaker will be built.

COLUMBUS – The state will build a $25 million Transportation Research Center, the world’s largest, in Logan and Union counties, halfway between Marysville and Bellefontaine, Gov. James A. Rhodes announced today.

He said the center, to be operated by Ohio State University, will occupy a 5,000-acre site along U.S. 33, about 45 miles from downtown Columbus. He said the center will serve as an inducement for more automobile manufacturers to locate plants in Ohio. This state is now second, behind Michigan, in auto manufacturing.

25 Years

September 9, 1991

Sixteen Sidney High School juniors and seniors are participating this fall in a program that lets them take college courses while still in high school.

The program, known as post-secondary enrollment options, was mandated by Senate Bill 140, the Education Reform Act. According to the law, any junior or senior in any high school in Ohio may attend college on a part-time or full-time basis.

Timothy Bickel, director of curriculum for Sidney City Schools, said 15 Sidney High seniors and one junior all plan to attend Edison State Community College in Piqua this fall.

Sidney’s newest physician is defying trends among his peers. He’s involved in family practice and likes to practice in smaller communities.

At a time when more and more physicians are specializing in medical care, and more and more congregating in larger cities, Dr. Mark Teets is happy with family practice in a small community. His reason, however, isn’t unique – he wants to provide quality care.

“In family practice we can take care of 90 percent of problems before a specialist is required,” he said.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

