Local resources available during Suicide Prevention Week

MINSTER — Suicide Prevention Week for 2016 is set for Sept. 5 through the 11. It is our goal here at the Center for Personal Wellness, located in Minster, to help promote resources and awareness around the issues of suicide prevention, how you can help others and how to talk about suicide without increasing the risk of harm.

Suicidal thoughts can affect anyone regardless of age, gender, or background. Suicide is a significant public health problem in Ohio. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is a leading cause of death for Ohioans 10-64 years of age and the second leading cause of death for young Ohioans 15-34 years of age.

Suicide is often the result of mental health conditions that effect people when they are most vulnerable. Suicidal thoughts and suicide occur too frequently but should not be considered common and can indicate more serious issues. In many cases the individuals, friends and families affected by suicide are left in dark, feeling shame or stigma that prevents talking openly about issues dealing with suicide.

“These numbers are not okay. Too many people struggle daily and as Ohioans, we should not be okay with suicide being the leading cause of deaths overall for 10-64-year-olds,” Laura Roetgerman, the founder and director of operations at the center for personal wellness said. “When the decision was made to relocate back to Minster, I knew exactly what I wanted to do. I knew that more mental health resources were needed in our area and knew that I could help. If I can help save one life, then all the years and years of education, training, and practicing are well worth it.”

At the Center for Personal Wellness, they are available to discuss these and other facts surrounding suicide at (419) 628-0124. You can also view their website to learn more about understanding the warning signs: http://www.centerforpersonalwellness.com/blog.