Rebel Run rolls in Thursday

SIDNEY — Historic and classic cars of all stripes will roll into Sidney for the 37th annual Rebel Run Rod and Custom National show, Sept. 15-17.

Hundreds of vehicles are expected to fill the Shelby County Fairgrounds for the three-day event. The cost to enter a car is $30. Registration forms are available at therebelrun.com, but drivers can also register onsite. Car owners can set up beginning at noon, Thursday.

The show is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults. Children under 12 are admitted free.

Organizer LeRoy Robie has been managing the show for the last 19 years.

“I just like old cars,” he said about why he has been involved for almost two decades.

This year’s show will include muffler rap, burnout and flame throwing contests at 5 p.m. each day. In addition, peddle car and model car contests are scheduled for Saturday. Contestants must register for each competiton by noon and trophies will be awarded at 4 p.m.

Disc jockey Stan the Man, the Mayor of Koolville, will provide music throughout both days. A live band will play for a dance, Saturday, from 7 to 9 p.m. The dance is open to exhibitors and the public.

People who register cars for the show will be eligible to win door cash prizes of $100, $250 or $500. Awards will be presented Saturday to the top 25 cars and the top 10 Mercury automobiles.

Vendors will be at the fairgrounds with equipment, parts and memorabilia and food for sale.

By Patricia Ann Speelman [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.