Remembering 9/11

Kendall Hart, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Kelly and Jason Hart, ties a ribbon to a fence next to Holy Angels School during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday, Sept. 9. The Holy Angels School students and teachers prayed for the victims and first responders of the 9/11 terrorist attack. There were several student speakers and student choir members performed.

