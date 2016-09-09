On the agendas

Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY — The Sidney Recreation Board will meet on Monday, Sept. 12, at 4:15 p.m. in council chambers.

The will be an update on the Civil War reenactment, capital projects and the photo contest. The board will consider the King Iron Bridge opportunity for Tawawa Park and 2018 recreation.

Anna Board of Education

ANNA — The Anna Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. in middle school room 209.

They will hear reports from committees and various administrators. During the treasurer report they will discuss appropriations for the 2017 fiscal year, as well as construction money. The superintendent will discuss board reports, opening day enrollment, capital conference, school facilities and personnel. They will also hire an aide, and other employees. They will hold an executive session to discuss employment of public employees as well.

In addition they will accept the resignation of Denny Raberding as treasurer, and employ Cathy Doseck as treasurer effective Feb. 1, 2017.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet Monday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers in the Municipal Building. They will hear a presentation on the Auditor of State Award.

The council will be introduced to two ordinances on the assessment on the cost of weed cutting or removal of litter or junk and for the amendment of the traffic control map.

It is expected for council to adopt four resolutions, and they are: authorization for the submittal of a proposal with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for grants through the Department of the Federal Transit Administration for funding from the Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities program, and executing a contract with ODOT upon grant acceptance, adoption of the solid waste management plan for the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District, acceptance of rates determined by the budget commission and the necessary tax levies, and an authorization and direction for the law director to initiate litigation to collect delinquent fees owed to the city for utility services.

There also will be a discussion on a liquor permit transfer and the five-year financial plan.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

They will hold several discussions. Topics include: Efficiency Smart contract for 2017 to 2019, Public Power Week, Solar Field, and North Central Ohio Solid Waste District (Solid Waste Management Plan Update Ratification). They will also hear various reports from committees and officials.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. in the media center.

The treasurer will give her report, as well as the various committees and administrators. In new business they will approve appropriations for the 2017 fiscal year, hire substitutes, volunteers, student athletic workers, educational/special needs aides, and extracurricular positions, and accept donations.