Miss Ohio wins prelim award

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — During the last of three preliminary nights for the “2017 Miss America Competition” in Boardwalk Hall, Miss Ohio, Alice Magoto, was the preliminary Lifestyle and Fitness winner in a black Irene West swimsuit.

Magoto is a granddaughter of Martha and Norbert Magoto, of Russia. She received a $1,000 scholarship for the win.

“I think it’s great she’s gone as far as she has,” Norbert told the Sidney Daily News, Friday. “We hoped she would do well.”

Martha admitted to being proud of Alice.

“All my grandchildren are beautiful and handsome,” she said. “All 22 of them.”

Miss Michigan, Arianna Quan, was named Thursday night’s preliminary talent winner for her piano performance of “L’Ouette” by Glinka Balakirev. Quan will receive a $2,000 scholarship.

The final rounds of competition will be televised Sunday, beginning at 9 p.m., on ABC, which is Time Warner Cable channel 3, locally.

The elder Magotos will be watching the broadcast. Alice’s parents and several other family members are in Atlantic City to support her.

