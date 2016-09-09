Piqua Bikefest to be held Sept. 16, 17

PIQUA — Piqua BikeFest and Piqua Harley-Davidson, Inc. are excited to announce the 3rd Annual Piqua BikeFest Event to be held in Historical Downtown Piqua and Piqua Harley-Davidson on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.

The event will consist of a Vintage and Custom Bike Show, Stunt Show, and Live Entertainment from various bands. There will also be a Pin-Up and Tattoo Contest as well. Thousands are expected to show up for this event from all over the Midwest. Estimates from previous years’ events range from 15-24,000 in attendance during the two-day event.

Enthusiasts will enjoy the activities at both locations. Sample of the events are as follows:

Friday, Sept. 16, 2016:

9 a.m.: Harley-Davidson Demo Display and Rides, Piqua Harley-Davidson parking lot

Noon: Live music: Come Hell or High Water, Piqua Harley-Davidson Stage

2 p.m.: Sinister Stunts Motorcycle Stunt Show Piqua Harley-Davidson parking lot

5:15 p.m.: Mayor’s Welcoming, Downtown stage

5:30 p.m.: Live music: Tony Rio & Relentless, Downtown stage

6:45 p.m.: Pin-Up Contest, Piqua Harley-Davidson Stage

8:30 p.m.: Live music: Jasmine Cain, Downtown stage

Saturday Sept. 17, 2016:

9 a.m.: Harley-Davidson Demo Display & Rides Piqua Harley-Davidson, Parking lot

11:30 a.m.: Destination Ride-First Bike out Piqua Harley-Davidson

Noon: Vintage & Custom Bike Show Downtown

Noon: Autographs/Pictures Counts Customs Piqua Harley-Davidson

1 p.m.: Sinister Stunts Motorcycle Stunt Show Piqua Harley-Davidson, Parking lot

5:15 p.m.: Tattoo Contest, Piqua Harley-Davidson Stage

5:30 p.m.: Live music: Knievel’s Daredevil Band Downtown Stage

6:15 p.m.: Live music: Hollow (Alice & Chains Tribute) Piqua Harley-Davidson Stage

8:30 p.m.: Live music: Counts 77, Downtown Stage

The Vintage & Custom Bike Show is being presented by Thunder Roads Ohio. Those interested in registering for Bike Show may do so starting at 10 a.m. downtown the day of the show. You may also register early by visiting www.ThunderRoadsOhio.com or by emailing [email protected]

This event is free to the public at both venues and is a non-profit organization. Proceeds will help area businesses that receive funds generated by the event. Many businesses received donations from last years’ success and we hope many more will benefit this year.

Additional information may be obtained at www.piquabikefest.com. Vendor information is available by calling 937-381-9389 or email [email protected]