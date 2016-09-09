Crown Toastmasters members earn distinguished awards

NEW BREMEN — The Crown Equipment Corporation chapter of Toastmasters International continues to excel with 13 members of the chapter earning three different awards. Crown Toastmasters is one of the many talent and development programs that Crown, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, offers its employees.

A number of Crown employees received the Toastmasters International Competent Communication Award. To receive this distinguished award, a member must complete 10 speeches as outlined in the organization’s Competent Communicator handbook: Sarah Byer, graphic designer; Cassie Menchhofer, operational excellence coordinator; Michael Claybaugh, manufacturing engineer; Dave Huelskamp, manufacturing engineer; Ken Kunkler, manufacturing engineer; Ashley Laux, PIC leader; Vijay Mittal, global business solutions; Amy Nelson, instructional designer; Ann Pickens, trade compliance support; and Ashleigh Tobe, manufacturing operations assistant.

In addition, the Toastmasters International Competent Leadership Award was earned by the following employees: Kunkler, Nelson, Steve Wade, process tech II; Doc Warr, director of branch training and organizational development; and Shelly Busse, manufacturing talent development specialist. To receive this award, employees were required to complete 10 leadership projects with two or three tasks per project.

Warr and Busse were also honored with the Toastmasters International Advanced Communicator Award. This award is given to members who have achieved their Competent Communicator Award and have completed an additional 10 speeches from the Advanced Communication Series.

Toastmasters International is an organization that started in 1924 to help millions of men and women become more confident in front of an audience. Its program is built on experiential learning, self-paced instruction, peer feedback and mentoring. The Crown Equipment Corporation chapter of Toastmasters International was established in July 2014 and has 78 members.

Front row (L-R): Dave Huelskamp, Steve Wade, Vijay Mittal, Ashleigh Tobe, Amy Nelson, Doc Warr, Ashley Laux, Cassie Menchhofer

Back row (L-R): Ken Kunkler, Shelly Busse, Mike Claybaugh, Ann Pickens, Sara Byer