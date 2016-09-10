Out of the past

125 Years

September 10, 1891

Mrs. I.H. Thedieck and Benjamin and Flora Wagner left for New York last evening. Mrs. Thedieck went to meet her husband who will arrive by steamer from Europe the latter part of the week. Mr. Wagner and his sister will attend a wedding in Utica.

100 Years

September 10, 1916

Surrounded by their eight children and their families, Gen. and Mrs. J.O. Amos observed their 60th wedding anniversary at the family home on North Ohio avenue yesterday.

— — —

Members of the T.L.E. club arranged a dinner party Saturday evening at the Wagner Hotel, honoring the members leaving for college. Among those honored were: Misses Jean Lippincott and Edna Staley, Ohio university; Mary Bess Christian, Ohio Wesleyan; Florence Smith and Marjorie Killian, Miami university.

75 Years

September 10, 1941

Mrs. John Geary was named president of the American Legion Auxiliary when members held their regular meeting last evening. Mrs. Russell Neal was elected first vice president; Mrs. Dale Sheeley, second vice president; Mrs. Vernon LeMaster, secretary; Mrs. Sam Hetzler, treasurer; Mrs. Francis Nearing, chaplain, and Mrs. Albert Mutschler, sergeant at arms.

50 Years

September 10, 1966

JACKSON CENTER – Until last Tuesday Mrs. Marvel Smith thought she was through rearing children. She was 65 years of age and her own seven children are grown, married and have their own children.

On that day she received word from Baldwin-Wallace College at Berea, a Methodist-oriented school, that she had been approved as director for the Alpha Theta Omega Fraternity.

Starting Sunday she’ll be in the child rearing business wholesale with about 25 or 30 college-age men to counsel, hostess for, and possibly mend clothes for.

— — —

BOTKINS – Eugene Drees, employee of the Botkins Grain and Feed Co., will become chief of police Sept. 19, replacing Ed Stumpff who resigned to accept a similar post at Jackson Center.

— — —

Sidney and Shelby county residents will get a look next Tuesday, Sept 13, at the Republican candidates for state office.

Headed by Gov. James A. Rhodes, the political group will be in Sidney as a stop on a “Report to the People” campaign tour being made by the party. The candidates are scheduled in arrive in Sidney at approximately 3 p.m. and will go immediately to the GOP Headquarters being opened at 104 East Poplar street.

25 Years

September 10, 1991

MINSTER – In a visit to missions in Guatemala last month, the Rev. Larry Wyen found a country in the grip of the military and the wealthy, where political violence is a common occurrence.

“When I was there, they found bodies dumped by the road,” said Wyen, pastor of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Minster and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Egypt. Revolutionary groups, right wing death squads, and the military are believed responsible for the killings.

— — —

Five local high school students have been named semifinalists in the 1992 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Chosen for the honor were: Alexander S. Clarkson of Sidney; Jeremy P. Buechter of Lehman; Stan J. Simon of Russia; Kimberly M. Sacksteder of Minster; and Nathan D. Subler of Versailles.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

