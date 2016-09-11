NFL and United Way collaborate to deliver Character Playbook

SIDNEY — Shelby County United Way Director Scott Barr announces the launch of Character Playbook-Building Healthy Relationships in Shelby County.

“Our Board of Directors are pleased that a majority of our school districts will be implementing this curriculum in their middle schools during the current school year,” he said “The United Way has committed funding for the next three school years.”

The NFL and United Way Worldwide partnered with Everfi to develop a new national education initiative focused on youth character development and healthy relationships.

Character Playbook is an innovative digital course that uses evidence-based strategies to educate students on how to cultivate and maintain healthy relationships during their critical middle school years. Character Playbook is comprised of six modules that cover key concepts of positive character development, social-emotional learning (SEL), and building healthy relationships. This course will allow students to engage with true-to-life scenarios that include bystander intervention strategies and positive relationship examples.

The course aligns with National Health Education Standards, CASEL Social and Emotional Learning Competencies, and Common Core Standards. Course Module Topic Areas include: Analyzing Influences, Understanding and Managing Emotions, Communicating Effectively, Resolving Conflicts, Stepping In, and Making Decisions. Teachers are provided real time reports on their dashboard, curriculum guide, supplemental lesson plans, and discussion guides.

“The Shelby County United Way Board of Directors continue to evaluate programming that is cost effective,” Barr said. “This evidence based program will assist the school districts to develop students towards further education and/or the workplace. Social skills, including communications skills and conflict resolution skills are lacking as students communicate more in a digital society.”

To learn more about Character Playbook, Building Healthy Relationships, visit www.everfi.com/nflunitedway/ or call the Shelby County United Way at 492-2101.

The Shelby County United Way kicked off their annual campaign on Sept. 8, at the Palazzo in Botkins. Barr announced the campaign begins with a total of $163,326 from companies and individuals that pledged during the August Pacesetter Campaign. The Shelby County United Way funds 27 partner agencies and programs and awarded over 20 special project grants in 2015. Last year over 11,200 residents benefited from United Way Partner Agency programming.

http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_UnitedWay.jpg