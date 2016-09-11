Posted on September 11, 2016 by Sidney Daily News Running for the YMCA News The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA 5K gets started Saturday, Sept. 10. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA 5K gets started Saturday, Sept. 10. The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA 5K gets started Saturday, Sept. 10. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SDN091416YMCA5k.jpgThe Sidney-Shelby County YMCA 5K gets started Saturday, Sept. 10. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus