Out of the past

125 Years

September 12, 1891

Have our citizens realized the importance of being prepared to accommodate and feed to the larger crowd that will be in Sidney next Thursday? Are you preparing for this, and have you thought of how you can make Sidney put on her best appearance? The speeches will be political, and will not be approved by all our citizens, but we want to make a good impression on our visitors by putting on our holiday attire. A little display of bunting on the occasion will not change your political sentiment whatever, but it will make a good impression on your visitors.

100 Years

September 12, 1916

Members of the city council at their meeting last evening approved an ordinance, calling for the Western Ohio railway to move their tracks into the center of the street on Fair avenue from Walnut avenue to the corporation line. A motion also prevailed that the light committee meet with the county commissioners relative to the placing lights around the courthouse square, the posts for which having been purchased some time ago.

75 Years

September 12, 1941

William Bauer, of Bauer’s Restaurant and Grill, purchased the grand champion Hereford steer, belonging to Eileen Kettler, 12, this afternoon at the annual steer auction, climaxing the junior fair livestock program. He paid $16 a hundred for the 986-pound animal. The second place animal of Frederick Egbert sold for $14.25 per hundred.

— — —

The Sidney Motor Court has been opened at the intersection of North Ohio avenue and Wapakoneta avenue by Mr. and Mrs. Perry Bayley. In addition to the trailer court facilities, they have also opened a coffee shop which is open to the public from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. daily.

50 Years

September 12, 1966

Mrs. William (Rebecca Bertsch) Rankin has come to Sidney from Pensacola, Florida. She will be staying with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Bertsch, 704 North Broadway avenue, while her husband is in Viet Nam.

Rankin is a medical corpsman, second class, with the United States Navy and is serving with the Third Marines.

— — —

Opposition to the proposed new $650,000 Shelby County Home for the Aged was completely lacking at public meeting held by county commissioners Monday night in the courthouse.

Not a single word of opposition was voiced from the audience of approximately 100 which overflowed the assembly room into the corridor. Actually, some of those present urged commissioners to use greater efforts in gaining passage of a bond issue at the November election.

A few, including Attorney Frank H. Marshall, urged construction of an even larger home than the projected 96-bed institution. “We have waiting 100 years for a new home – perhaps more space is needed,” Marshall said. Drawing of the proposed new home were shown by Fred Freytag, Sidney architect, who has been commissioned to make the plans.

25 Years

September 12, 1991

ANNA – The history books list the battles, who won, who lost, how many were killed and wounded. The dates and statistics, however, tell us little of the human toil of war, the impact on individual soldiers, or the personalities of the leaders who ordered thousands into battle.

Two teachers in Shelby County recently got an idea of the story behind the history of the Civil War, the last U.S. war to be fought entirely on U.S. soil. Jean Kremer, 505 N. Second St., Anna, a teacher in Kettering City Schools, and Linda DeVelvis, 546 Kossuth St., Sidney, an American History teacher at Bridgeview Middle School in Sidney, visited 15 Civil War battlefields during Aug. 18-25.

— — —

Lehman High School junior Enrique Montana is one of 350 students selected nation-wide to participate in the National Young Leaders Conference scheduled to be held in Washington, D.C., Nov. 19-24.

Montana, son of Dr. and Mrs. Enrique Montana, 10225 Cisco Road, was accepted into the program as a Congressional Scholar. Fewer than 2 percent of all secondary school students nationwide are eligible to serve as Congressional Scholars.

http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-8.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org