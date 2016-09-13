GOP headquarters to open today

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Republican Party will hold the grand opening of its campaign headquarters on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016 with a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 100 S. Main Ave., Sidney.

Local Republican elected officials and candidates will be on hand for the event. Brief remarks will be made at 6 p.m. after which, Trump campaign signs will be distributed to the first 300 in attendance.

The headquarters to be open daily Monday through Friday afternoons and Saturday mornings up until the November election.

For more information visit, http://Shelbycountyrepublicanparty.com or on Facebook, Shelby County Ohio Republican Party and Shelby County (OH) Young Republicans