Candidates, issues set for November election

SIDNEY — Candidates and issues for the Nov. 8 general election in Shelby County have been finalized.

Five names will appear on the ballot for the office of U.S. president. Candidates and their running-mates for vice president are:

• Hillary Rodham Clinton and Tim Kaine, Democratic Party

• Jill Stein and Ajamu Baraka, Green Party

• Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence, Republican Party

• Gary Johnson and William Weld

• Richard Duncan and Ricky Johnson, non party

Five candidates are vying for the U.S. Senate seat, which is currently held by Republican Rob Portman. In addition to Portman, also appearing on the ballot will be Ted Strickland, Democratic Party; Joseph R. DeMare, Green Party; Scott Rupert, non party; and Tom Connors, non party.

Maureen O’Conner is running unopposed for the chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

John P. O’Donnell and Pat Fischer are facing each other for the justice of the Ohio Supreme Court seat which begins Jan. 1, 2017. The second seat, which begins Jan. 2, 2017, is being sought by Cynthia Rice and Pat DeWine.

Incumbent Jim Jordan, Republican, of Urbana, and Janet Garrett, Democrat, of Oberlin, are seeking the U.S. Representative 4th District seat.

Four candidates are vying for the State Board of Education District 1 seat. They are Tanyce Addison, of Larue, Linda Haycock, of Lima, Martha A. Manchester, of Lakeview, and Lilli Vitalie, of Urbana. The seat is currently held by Ann Jacobs, of Lima, who is not seeking re-election.

Democrat Randall L. Basinger, of Ottawa, and Republican William R. Zimmerman, of Sidney, are seeking election as the judge for the Court of Appeals 3rd District. The term of office begins Feb. 9, 2017.

Republican Stephen R. Shaw, of Elida, is unopposed for the Court of Appeals 3rd District judge seat which begins Feb. 11, 2017.

Republican Matt Huffman, of Lima, is unopposed for the 12th District state senate seat.

Democrat Ed Huff Jr., of Ansonia, and Republican Keith Faber, of Celina, are facing off in the State Representative 84th District seat.

Republican Nino Vitale, of Urbana, is seeking re-election as the 85th District State Representative. He is unopposed in the election.

In Shelby County, there is only one contested race and that’s for county treasurer.

Republican John E. Coffield, of Sidney, and Democratic incumbent Linda S. Meininger, of Sidney, will face off on election day.

Incumbent commissioners Anthony J. Bornhorst, of Fort Loramie, and Robert A. Guillozet, of Sidney, are both unopposed in the election. Bornhorst’s term will begin Jan. 2, while Guillozet’s term of office will start Jan. 3, 2017. Both are Republicans.

Republican Timothy S. Sell, of Sidney, is unopposed in his bid to be re-elected prosecutor. Also unopposed are Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, of Sidney, Sheriff John R. Lenhart, of Jackson Center; Recorder Jodi L. Siegel, of Fort Loramie; Engineer Robert B. Geuy, of Piqua; and Coroner A. David McDonald, of Sidney. Mumford, Lenhart and McDonald are all Republicans. Siegel and Geuy are Democrats.

Issues on the November ballot include:

• Two county-wide initiative authorizing the commissioners to have the authority to aggregate the retail natural gas loads and another for retail electric loads located in the unincorporated governmental boundaries of Shelby County, and enter into service agreements to facilitate for those loads the sale and purchase of natural gas and electric, with aggregation to occur automatically except where the person elects to opt out.

• Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health: .6-mill, 5-year tax renewal to provide counseling and supportive services to children and adults through the operation of of alcohol and drug addiction programs and mental health programs.

• Sidney City Schools: 3-mill, 5-year permanent improvement levy.

• Minster Local School District: is seeking a renewal of a 0.8 mill, 5-year permanent improvement renewal.

• Houston Fire District, Loramie Township: 1-mill, 5-year tax renewal for the fire district.

• Village of Anna: .25 percent levy increase on income for the village police department.

• Village of Anna: two issues dealing with authority to aggregate the retail natural gas loads and another for retail electric loads located in the village, and enter into service agreements to facilitate for those loads the sale and purchase of natural gas and electric, with aggregation to occur automatically except where the person elects to opt out.

• Village of Fort Loramie: renewal of a 1.15-mill, 5-year tax for the purpose of current operating expenses.

• Salem Township (excluding village of Port Jefferson): renewal of a 2-mill, 5-year tax for the benefit of Salem Township for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of roads.

• Washington Township (excluding village of Lockington): renewal of a 2-mill, 5-year tax for the operation of the fire department.

• Van Buren Township: renewal of a 2-mill, 5-year tax levy for the purpose of fire protection.

• Van Buren Township (excluding village of Kettlersville): renewal of a 3-mill, 5-year tax for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of roads and streets.

• Franklin Township: renewal of a .3 mill and an increase of a .4 mill, each for five years, for the ambulance and emergency medical services for the township.

By Melanie Speicher

