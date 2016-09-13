Sunday crash claims driver

NORTH STAR — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car wreck which claimed the life of one person near North Star, Ohio, on Sunday.

At approximately 8:01 p.m. on Sept. 11, Darke County Deputies along with North Star Fire, Osgood Rescue, Ansonia Rescue, Careflight, the Darke County Coroners Office and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team, responded to the 7100 block of North Star-Fort Loramie Road in reference to a two-vehicle fatal crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed a black 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Steven L. Knapke, 65, and wife, front-seat passenger Lois Knapke, both from Yorkshire, Ohio, were traveling eastbound on North Star-Fort Loramie Road when they were rear-ended by a black 2008 Pontiac G8, driven by Dean Michael Bornhorst, 24, along with passengers Joshua A. Watercutter, 24, and Scott D. Borges, 24, all of Minster, Ohio.

Knapke’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway striking the side ditch and rolling several times before coming to rest on its top in the roadway. Bornhorst’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway into the ditch, spinning around and facing back westbound.

Steven Knapke was pronounced dead at the scene, and his wife was transported to Wayne HealthCare by Ansonia Rescue. Mrs. Knapke was later transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Spirit Medical Transport. Bornhorst was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight, and his two passengers were treated and released at the scene.

Alcohol and speed are suspected contributing factors in this crash. This marks the fifth fatal crash this year in Darke County.

Fifth auto fatality in county this year