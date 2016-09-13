Community calendar

SEPT. 15

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 5 p.m. in the Northside Commons Community Center, 316 W. Russell Road. 937-789-4317.

• Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-5488.

SEPT. 16

• Sidney Gateway Hi12 meets at noon at the American Legion post, 1265 Fourth Ave. All Masons are welcome.

SEPT. 17

• Lupus Foundation of America, Greater Ohio Chapter, hosts a teletalk for young lupians at 2 p.m. Advance registration required at 888-665-8787.

SEPT. 19

• Sidney Rotary Club meets at noon at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Broadway Ave.

SEPT. 20

• Lupus Foundation of America, Greater Ohio Chapter, hosts a support group meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Donato’s Pizza, 861 N. State St., Westerville. 888-665-8787.

SEPT. 21

• Sidney Kiwanis Club meets at noon at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Broadway Ave. 937-710-4944.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit items to [email protected]

