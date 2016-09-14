Out of the past

125 Years

September 14, 1891

Members of council at their meeting last night approved an ordinance for levying taxes aggregating 12.5 mills. At the same meeting street crossings were granted at Mound and Ohio; Ohio and Clay; Michigan and Walnut and Court and West.

100 Years

September 14, 1916

Dr. H.M. Beebe, of Sidney, and Dr. J.H. Wilson, of Bellefontaine, both received severe facial injuries yesterday afternoon when the car in which they were riding was wrecked near Ridgeway in Logan County. The doctors were enroute to Marion in Dr. Beebe’s car with Mrs. Beebe as the chauffeur, when the vehicle went into a deep rut at a culvert and they were thrown against the top of the auto. Mrs. Beebe was not injured.

— — —

The Crusey brothers are making a very up-to-date Kodak store in the room in front of their shoe shop on Main avenue. For several years they have kept cameras and supplies and they have now installed a complete line of the famous Eastman Kodaks. The brothers have a new print washer and their shop promises the best in the developing and printing of pictures.

75 Years

September 14, 1941

A new champion was crowned yesterday afternoon over the nine-hole layout of the Sidney Country Club as Eddie Kerns stopped Dick Schlagetter 5 and 4 after 27 holes of their 36-hole final match. Kerns now replaces Lawrence Young, 1940 champion.

— — —

An informal party given last evening at the country club was arranged for those local students returning to college in the next few days. Hostesses for the affair were Misses Marjorie Love, Mildred Hussey, Virginia Hetzler, Mary Studevant, and Betty Smith.

50 Years

September 14, 1966

Paul Epler received the attendance award when the Rebekah card party was held Wednesday evening.

High for the women went to Mrs. Ted Nicholson. Frank Rolfe received high for the men. Mrs. Lee Roth won the second award and Mrs. Helen Betcher was listed as third.

— — —

Chairmen for Industrial Three and Industrial Four Divisions of the 1966-1967 United Fund Campaign were announced today by William Ross Jr.

Ronald Fogt and Robert Brooks will be chairmen for Industrial Three. Heading Industrial Four will be Howard Kaufman and E.J. Mirsberger.

25 Years

September 14, 1991

City officials remind youngsters under age 18 and their parents that the city’s curfew for minors goes into effect Oct. 1 and continues through November 30.

During the curfew period, it is illegal for minors to be on public streets, sidewalks, alleys or any other unsupervised place Sunday through Friday from 10p.m. to 6 a.m. The curfew hours on Friday are midnight Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

For Saturday, the same applies, with the hours being midnight Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

— — —

NEW YORK (AP) – Elizabeth Taylor, married eight times already, says she never doubted she’d walk down the aisle again.

“I really am the marrying kind,” she said Wednesday. “I want to grow old with somebody.”

Taylor was in town with her 39-year-old fiancé, Larry Fortensky, to promote her new White Diamonds perfume. The pair will wed Oct. 6.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

