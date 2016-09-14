Christian music fest slated for Sunday in Botkins

BOTKINS — The Botkins Ministerial Association will host the 3rd Annual Botkins Christian Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, East State Street, Botkins.

Musicians represent the participating congregations of St. Paul, Botkins United Methodist Church, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and St. Lawrence Catholic Church, among others.

The festival will feature performances by a variety of local singers and instrumentalists, as well as free refreshments and entertainment/activities for the children. All are welcome to attend the free event. Attendees are invited to arrive when they are able, and leave when they must.