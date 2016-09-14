Tree board considers use of tree grant

SIDNEY —The removal of hazardous trees and plans for the future trees to planted in the downtown area was discussed at the Sidney Tree Board meeting on Aug. 25.

Two private property owners are to be issued second notices about the maintenance and removal of dead, dangerous or diseased trees on their property. If property owners do not comply, the city will do the work and bill owners.

Tree Board member Anne Sharp turned in her application to attend the Tree Commission Academy (TCA). TCA will teach the skills and knowledge necessary for responsible planning and management of Sidney’s trees. Public Works Administration Assistant Joyce Reier will summit the application to the Division of Forestry and plans to attend the initial session with Sharp.

As a result of obtaining the DP&L grant check awarded to the city on Arbor Day, April 29, in the amount of $50,000 from its Right Tree Right Place program, the board discussed the tree list and potential bidders. The grant will be used to plant trees downtown and its surrounding blocks, and in city parks where many trees have been removed. The board made plans to have a walking tour on Sept. 7 in the business district downtown to plan the areas where additional trees will be planted in the future.

A discussion ensued about the planting of grass at the Interstate 75 and state Route 47 areas. Tree Board Chairperson Ann Asher questioned the plans for updating the area. She said she had been approached by several people asking if the tree board would be involved in the project. Reier said she would check with Duane Gaier, the parks and recreation director to find out additional information and report back to the board upon the walking tour.

