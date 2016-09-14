SIDNEY — The city of Sidney will give away free leaf mulch for five weeks, beginning Sept. 17.

Shelby County residents 18 and older must have waivers to receive the mulch and to cut any wood that may be available to cut. Only leaf mulch is available, there are no wood chips. Waivers can be downloaded from www.sidneyoh.com. They are also available at the service center, 415 S. Vandemark Road. Faxed or emailed waivers will not be accepted.

Residents must also present a valid Ohio driver’s license or other state identification when the waiver is submitted.

Mulch and woodcutting hours will be Sept. 17 and 24 and Oct. 1, 8 and 15, from 8 a.m. to noon at the compost facility, 690 Brooklyn Ave.