SDN extends recipe deadline

SIDNEY — The deadline for recipe submissions to the 32nd annual Sidney Daily News Harvest Holiday Cookbook has been extended to 11:59 p.m., Sept. 30.

Area cooks can submit up to three recipes in each of six categories. All recipes will be published in the cookbook, which will be distributed to Daily News subscribers in the Nov. 19 edition of the newspaper. Single copies of the cookbook will be available for purchase after that date.

“It’s always exciting to see what kinds of recipes come in,” said Localife Editor Patricia Ann Speelman. “But this year, there’s a category that’s even more fun that usual.”

Mom and Pop’s Best is for recipes that are family heirlooms or much beloved because they evoke memories. They’re the recipes that “must” be made at holidays, the dishes whose aromas bring back special places or special times, or the ones that have a loved one’s name “written all over them,” Speelman said.

“The cooks who submit these recipes will be sharing cherished remembrances,” she added. “Along with the recipe, a home cook can attach a paragraph about why the recipe is meaningful to her family or tell a story about the loved one who first made the recipe. She can send a photo of that loved one, too, and we’ll publish it in the cookbook. I say, ‘she.’ Of course, men are encouraged to send in recipes, submit in this category and share their memories, too.”

The stories about the recipes will not be judged for the cooking contest.

The four best recipes in each category will be selected as semi-finalists in a contest, and the cooks will be invited to prepare them for a cookoff, Oct. 15. Professional foodies will judge the entries and select a winner in each category. From among those finalists, the judges will select a grand prize winner.

Category winners each receive $50 cash prizes. The grand prize winner receives a $300 cash prize. The prizes have been sponsored by Daily News advertisers.

The categories and their prize sponsors are as follows:

• Main dishes, Flint’s TV & Appliances — entrees that anchor a meal.

• Desserts, Clancy’s — for the sweet tooth in all of us.

• Party Pleasers, Wilson Health — appetizers and snacks that perk up a get-together.

• Soups, Stews and Chili, Sidney and Troy CarStar — the hearty dishes that keep us going all winter long and the light ones that refresh us in the hot summer months.

• On the Side, Dorothy Love Retirement Community — side dishes: vegetables, pasta, salads, breads.

• Mom and Pop’s Best, Freshway Foods — heirloom recipes for dishes you remember from your childhood or for current family favorites.

Clancy’s also has sponsored the grand prize.

This year’s professional judges are Damian Bumgarner, executive chef of the Bridge; Mojalefa Jacob Moremi, culinary director of LanePark Sidney; and Gary Strasser, manager of Clancy’s.

All recipes must be typed. They must include the names of the dishes, the categories they’re submitted in, complete lists of ingredients and instructions, and the names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses of the submitters.

Emailed recipes are preferred and can be sent to [email protected] Recipes in hard copy can be mailed or delivered to the Sidney Daily News, 1451 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney, OH 45365.

For information, call 538-4824.

http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_CookbookGuyfz-1.jpg