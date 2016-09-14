Anna Fall Community Garage Sales set for next weekend

ANNA — The Anna Community Garage Sales will be held at numerous locations on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Some sales will be open on Thursday and exact times will be at the participant’s discretion.

A Goodwill trailer will be behind village hall on Saturday and Sunday. It will be staffed from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday for those needing a receipt for their donation.

There will be no participation contribution requested and no listings will be printed. Although there have been many sale locations, for the last couple of years there has not been enough money donated to continue as in the past. Therefore, there will also be a bare minimum of advertising.

The organizing committee would like those participants who use Facebook to please get the word out.