Lake Loramie Festival opens Friday

MINSTER — Lake Loramie State Park and the Lake Loramie Improvement Association will open the 2016 Fall Harvest Festival in the campground at the state park, Friday at 4 p.m.

The festival, free and open to the public, runs until 10 p.m., Friday; from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday; and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. It features an antique tractor show, mum sales, handcrafts, a beer garden, wildlife displays, a mountain man encampment, sawmill demonstrations, children’s activities, chainsaw carving demonstrations, food, scavenger hunts and performances by local high school marching bands, as well as by professional ensembles.

Shuttle buses will provide transportation to noncampers who attend. Noncampers should park in designated remote lots.

Rum River Blend, a folk music band, will open the performances at 4:30 p.m., Friday. Top Shelf takes the stage at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s performers will be Pam Moorman, who will reopen the festival by singing the national anthem at 8:15 a.m.; Inside Out, who will share their bluegrass sound beginning at 8:30 a.m.; the Open Road Band, whose classic country music will enliven the power show area at 1 and 5 p.m.; St. Mary’s Tri-Squares, who will show off their dancing skills on the stage at 1 p.m.; Wild Mustangs band at 4 p.m.; the Fort Loramie Alumni Band at 6:15 p.m. and Renegade at 7:30 p.m.

Music on Sunday will include Moorman’s national anthem at 8:15 a.m., Tommy Renfro at 9 a.m., the high school marching bands of Fort Loramie at 11:30 a.m., Minster at noon and Russia at 12:30 p.m., and Kevin and the Others at 1 p.m.

The Seedsowers will present puppet shows at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Saturday, and at 10 a.m., Sunday.

The Playfield area will host a presention of live birds of prey by an Ohio State Park naturalist at 11:30 a.m., Saturday; a magic show at 1 p.m., Saturday; and a juggler at 3 p.m., Saturday. On Sunday, a K9 agility demonstration will take place there at 2 p.m.

Children will enjoy inflatables, Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m. The DARE mascot will visit the Nature Tent Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon. Rage and Rocco, the Dalmation dog duo, and their handlers will be at the festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

Funny Bones the Clown and Tuffy the Turtle will roam the grounds at various times.

Organizers have announced that the popular mum sales will be in a new location this year: Campsite 87. No vehicles will be permitted on festival grounds to pick up mums. Purchasers can take their own, nonmotorized wagons or carts to collect the mums. The flowers will be sold Friday and Saturday.

No one will go hungry during the festival. The Lake Loramie Improvement Association will serve a biscuits-and-sausage-gravy breakfast and offer breakfast sandwiches beginning at 8 a.m., Saturday and Sunday. The organization will also sell brats, hamburgers, shredded chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, corn dogs, coney dogs, pies, brownies, cookies, cheesy bread sticks, chips and drinks during all days of the festival.

The Fort Loramie Community Service Club will begin selling barbecued chicken dinners at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, and will sell until they run out.

Other vendors are Future Farmers of America, pork loin sandwiches, chili, corn, nachos and soft drinks; Cumberland Kettle Corn; Houston Community Association, soups, sandwiches, pies and drinks; Lugibihl’s Ice Cream, homemade ice cream, root beer and big red floats and soft drinks; Grandma Moses Ice Cream, homemade ice cream; Lockington United Methodist Church, French fries, loaded fries, nachos, loaded nachos, lemonade and ice tea; and Hilly Billy Lemonade.

By Patricia Ann Speelman [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

