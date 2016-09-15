Commissioners add questions to ballot

SIDNEY — During a recent meeting, the Shelby County commissioners authorized submitting ballot questions to the Board of Elections for inclusion on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The questions concern proposed aggregation programs for gas and electricity and will be voted on by citizens in unincorporated areas of the county.

In other action, the commissioners:

• Appointed Larry Fultz, Lance Soliday, Herb Hoying, Roger Lentz, Carl Zimmerman and Jim Hall to the Monumental Building Board of Trustees for terms from July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2021.

• Approved a petition to vacate an alley in Loramie Township.

• Authorized applying to the Ohio Development Services Agency for CDBG Residential Public Infrastructure Program funding for the Newport Sewer Project.

• Approved final payment in the amount of $177,122.81 to Phenix Stabilization LLC for the 2016 Staley Road reclamation and widening project. Total cost was $177,122.81.

• Adopted the new Solid Waste Management Plan for the Allen-Champaign-Hardin-Madison-Shelby-Union Joint Sold Waste Management District.

• Approved a proposal by Midwest Maintenance Inc. for maintenance to the courthouse tower at a cost of $43,125.

• Passed a resolution approving the development of state and U.S. Bicycle Route 25 through Shelby County.

• Authorized the county engineer to have the annual trustees road meeting, Sept. 21, at Fair Haven.

• Approved final payment of $104,905.67 to Brumbaugh Construction for the Fair Road/Water Street structure and paved channel project. Total project cost was $465,468.76.

By Patricia Ann Speelman

