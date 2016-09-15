August building permits

SIDNEY — In the month of August, 11 residential building permits were issued in Shelby County at an estimated value of $717,700. They were issued to:

Green Township

Scott Swartz, 415 Dorsey Hageman Road, for an addition valued at $15,000

Jackson Township

Nicholas Bergman, 18202 State Route 274, for an addition porch valued at $12,000

Loramie Township

Heath Smith, 5650 Fessler Buxton Road, for an accessory building valued at $15,000

Craig Borchers, 2155 Miller Road, for an accessory building valued at $15,700

McLean Township

Jerald Muhlenkamp, 14457 Schmitmeyer-Baker Road, with builder Hoying and Hoying Builders, for a porch addition valued at $10,000

William Grillot, 12550 Shelby Road, with builder Marion Grillot Construction, for an accessory building valued at $50,000

Thomas Geise, 2225 State Route 705, for an accessory building valued at $22,000

Turtle Creek Township

Justin Bergman, 9632 Hoying Road, for an accessory building valued at $7,000

Van Buren Township

Cody Vogel, 6520 Botkins Road, with builders Schumacher Homes, for a single family dwelling valued at $266,000

Niles Evans, 7230 Lock Two Road, for a pole structure valued at $25,000

James Barhorst, 12920 McCartyville Road, with builders Hoying and Hoying Builder, for a single family dwelling valued at $280,000

Compiled by Alexandra Newman

