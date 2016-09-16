Out of the past

125 Years

September 16, 1891

The Sebastion-May Co, this week shipped to South Carolina a large lathe complete for a factory in that state. They received an order this week from Mesopotamia, Turkey, for a lathe.

100 Years

September 16, 1916

Among those leaving Monday to enter Ohio State University at Columbus, are: Misses Ruth Bennett and Wilma Trappe; Messrs. Gerald Minton, Carrol Clark, Harold Richards, Harold Sharp, Orville Hensel, Orville Snyder, and Lewis Windle.

75 Years

September 16, 1941

Through the cooperation of Supt. Of Schools C.C. Crawford, local police, teachers and students of both the junior and senior high schools and the Shelby County Motor Club, a school safety patrol is being organized to safeguard the lives of students at the high school. Heavy traffic on Miami avenue prompted the decision to take the action.

— — —

Comrade Byron W. Joslin, oldest surviving Shelby county Civil War veteran, is in Columbus attending the 75th annual encampment of the Grand Army of the Republic. His daughter, Mrs. W.D. Stockstill, accompanied him and is attending the meeting of the Daughters of the Union Veterans as representative of the Susan Mercer tent.

50 Years

September 16, 1966

The “Pat Flinn Four”, students from Holy Angels High School, will appear at 6 p.m. Saturday, on the Rising Generation show on channel 7, WHIO-TV.

In the group are Mike Gilardi, playing the base; Gary Gilarde, durms; Pat Flinn, piano and trombone; and Jackie Frantz, only girl in the group, trumpet and piano.

— — —

State Treasurer John D. Herbert today announced the appointment of Sam Milligan, 812 Norwood, as his Shelby county representative in his bid for re-election.

— — —

Leroy Bishop and Kenneth Gamertsfelder will head the Commmerical One division for this year’s Shelby County United Fund campaign.

Bishop is the owner of Bishop Paints & Wallpaper Company and Gamertsfelder is assistant manager of Uhlman’s Department Store.

25 Years

September 16, 1991

The Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce honored businesses celebrating milestone anniversaries including two businesses that have been operating 125 years.

Honored with certificates for the most years in business were Masland Industries and Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home Inc., both with 125 years in Sidney. The Sidney Daily News was honored for 100 years in business. Receiving certificates for 60 years were Airstream Inc. of Jackson Center and Ross Alumunim Foundries of Sidney.

— — —

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Federal Reserve, struggling to bolster an extremely sluggish economy, announced today it was pushing a key bank lending rate to its lowest level on the heels of a report showing consumer inflation rose a tiny 0.2 percent in August.

The decision by the Fed to lower its discount rate from 5.5 percent down to 5 percent was designed to set off a chain reaction of lower interest rates throughout the economy.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

