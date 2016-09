SIDNEY — The Shelby County Highway Department will be sealing a concrete bridge deck on Mason Road beginning Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, according to County Engineer Bob Geuy.

Mason Road will be closed to traffic between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. beginning on that date. This road closure will take place between County Road 25A and Thompson Schiff Road. The sealing project will take approximately two days to complete.