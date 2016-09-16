Paint your business pink, launch balloons for breast cancer awareness

SIDNEY — If you’ve got a business, it’s time to get involved in “Pinktober”.

Join the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Northern Miami Valley for the third year in a row in showing your support in ending breast cancer. Business in the Sidney area are being invited to “pink out” their business.

Decorate your storefront pink, or ask the group to paint it pink for you. You could paint your windows, hang pictures, or post fundraising information.

Business interested in participating are asked to contact Millie Terrell at [email protected] by Sept. 22.

The hope to have business painted in time for a balloon release being held on Oct. 1, at 10:30 a.m. at Sidney’s Courtsquare to honor past cancer warriors and current survivors.

The balloons may be purchased for $5 at the Farmer’s Market that day.

This year’s event will be held Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. on the courtsquare in Sidney. Registration starts at 8 a.m. The walk will go into Tawawa Park and come back for festivities on the square.

For more information about this year’s event, visit http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR/MakingStridesAgainstBreastCancer/MSABCCY16EC?pg=entry&fr_id=77251.