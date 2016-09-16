Pumpkins rule in New Bremen

NEW BREMEN — It’s almost fall and everyone knows that with the fall season in Ohio come the pumpkins.

On Sept. 23 and 24, New Bremen will be holding their annual Pumpkinfest at the Crown Pavilion, East Plum Street and South Washington Street. Started in 2004, this year’s festival has food, raffles, and contests galore for kids of all ages, offering beverages (pumpkin ale), food (pumpkin brats and pumpkin rolls) and more.

Dubbed “A Slice of Fun for Everyone,” the Friday night festivities on Sept. 23 start at 4 p.m. with the Happy Hour and a half (drink specials) and Josh Smedley performing at 4:45. Kid’s activities start at 5 p.m. Adam Ranly performs at 6 p.m. and What She Said performs at 8 p.m.

Starting out Saturday morning, Sept. 24, is the Great Pumpkin Bike Ride at 8 a.m. with registration opening at 7 a.m. There are 20-, 30-, and 60-mile routes of your choice. And, new this year is the first annual Car & Motorcycle Cruise-in on Saturday behind 17 West and the Crown Opera House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Cornhole Tournament starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday with the pumpkin pie bake off judging at 3 and the kid’s pie eating contest at 3:30 p.m. Starting at 4 p.m. is the Beersbee tournament. Beersbee involves putting a bottle on top of a pole and then trying to knock off your opponent’s bottle with a Frisbee.

Also on Saturday is the fifth annual Artisan showcase featuring a wine garden, student art display, kid’s activities, and social painting. This showcase puts together a whole tent of more than 20 different artists and craftsmen that exhibit a variety of mediums including sculptures, photography, woodworking, jewelry and more. The Student Art Show, which is by invitation only to the local high schools, will award a high school student with “Best in Show” by a vote of the vendors.

They will be selling craft beers from three Ohio breweries: Moeller Brew Barn, Maria Stein; Tailspin Brewing, Coldwater; and Yellow Springs Brewery, Yellow Springs. There will be three beers from each of those breweries plus a wide array of domestic beers from which to choose.

Entertainment on Saturday includes Alan Reed at noon, 4th Day Echo at 4 p.m., and Saw Creek at 9 p.m. Kids activities are all day starting at 9 a.m. with face painting, followed by inflatables, sidewalk chalk contest, and more!

The His & Her Raffle winners will be announced at 11 p.m. on Saturday. Prizes include one year of dinner and a movie; gift certificate to the True Value Hardware in Minster or a gift certificate to Gilberg’s Furniture in New Bremen; green egg smoker or landscape fountain; his and hers Fitbits and a massage from New Bremen Massage Clinic; and craft beer for a year from Moeller Brew Barn. Raffle tickets can be purchased online at www.newbremenpumpkinfest.com.

More information can also be found on their Facebook page, New Bremen Pumpkinfest.

By Christi Thomas For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

