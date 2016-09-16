Country Concert names stars

NEWPORT — Country music fans have helped to choose the headliners for Country Concert ‘17.

Floriday Georgia Line, Blake Shelton and Jake Owen were announced Thursday as the top acts for the hugely popular festival that will return to Hickory Hills in July.

“In March 2016, we surveyed ticket-buyers,” said Country Concert President Paul Barhorst. “Florida Georgia Line was the most requested. Blake Shelton was No. 2.”

Shelton will take the stage at 10 p.m., July 6; Owen at 1o p.m., July 7; and Florida George Line at 10 p.m., July 8. Ticket sales begin Nov. 1 online at www.countryconcert.com.

“We increased our entertainment budget again and continue to go after the artists most requested by audiences,” Barhorst said.

Shelton has had 22 No. 1 singles, was named 2012 Entertainer of the Year by the Country Music Association and is a five-time winner of Male Vocalist of the Year honors. He is a much-loved judge on the television program, “The Voice.”

Owen has recorded five No. 1 hits. A headliner now, himself, he has toured as an opening act for Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, Sugarland and Keith Urban, among others.

Florida Georgia Line has been named the Vocal Duo of the Year for the last three years by both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. They have sold more than 3.5 million albums and 26 million tracks. Every single they’ve produced has reached platinum or gold status, as have both their previous albums. Their third album recently debuted at No. 1 on the country charts.

Also announced Thursday was that Old Dominion, a popular act on Country Concert’s second stage, the Saloon, will move to the mainstage in 2017 with a 6 p.m., July 7, appearance. The band was named the the Breakthrough Duo/Group of the Year by the Academy of Country Music and the American Country Countdown Awards. They have been nominated for two Country Music Association Awards this year: Best New Artist and Vocal Group of the Year.

According to Barhorst, fan survey results are important to Country Concert organizers.

“We go down the list and try to get the best stars available,” he said.

Old Dominion moves to the Country Concert main stage in 2017. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Old-Dominion.jpg Old Dominion moves to the Country Concert main stage in 2017. Jake Owen will headline Country Concert ‘17, July 7. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Jake-Owen.jpg Jake Owen will headline Country Concert ‘17, July 7. Florida Georgia Line will headline Country Concert ‘17, July 8. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Florida-Georgia-Line.jpg Florida Georgia Line will headline Country Concert ‘17, July 8. Blake Shelton will headline Country Concert ‘17, July 6. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Blake-Shelton.jpg Blake Shelton will headline Country Concert ‘17, July 6.

Patricia Ann Speelman [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

