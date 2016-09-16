Inquiring PhotographerWhat is life like on a farm?

Isaac Ambos, 15, of Sidney, son of Matt and Sara Ambos. “Life is mostly work on a farm. Get up 5 a.m. most days don’t get to bed by 11 p.m. or 12 a.m.. Do a lot of maintenance.”

T.J. Carr, 15, of Pemberton, son of Tommy and Robin Carr. “Fun playing with the animals. Milk them, make sure they get treated right, give them their medicine.”

Lane Greiwe, 15, of Quincy, son of Jeremy and Season Greiwe. “It’s a lot of work on the farm. Getting feed out of the fields and ready for them to eat.”

Nick Huelskamp, 15, of Sidney, son of Bill and Julie Huelskamp. “It’s a pretty cool experience. You get to see stuff that most kids don’t get to see on a regular basis. It kind of makes you tougher and it’s pretty fun usually.”