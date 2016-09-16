Tractors, crafts await visitors to Fall Fest

Fall Harvest Festival Staff Coordinator Ed Gigandet, left, of Fort Loramie, and Power Show Coordinator Bob Kohler, of Anna, talk among hundreds of antique tractors at the Fall Harvest Festival at Lake Loramie Friday, Sept. 16. The Fall Festival continues Saturday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 18. Some of the activities include an antique power show, a magic show, archery, a framers market, and marching bands from Fort Loramie, Russia, and Minster.

