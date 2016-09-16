On the agendas

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Monday, Sept. 17, at 4 p.m. in council chambers.

The board will consider the request by Nassim Gedeon, on behalf of 777 Games of Skill, for a conditional use permit for a skilled gaming arcade at 1546 Michigan St. in the general business district.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City School’s Board of Education will meet on Monday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. On the agenda they have several items in the treasurer’s report that requires action. They will go over the approprioations for the 2017 school year, along with approving the purchase of “Cyber School in a Box” for a five-year license. They will approve a contract with Cotterman & Company, Inc. for a roof repair at Whittier.

They will move to vote to enter into a purchased service agreement for the utilization of Brian Doak as school security substitute in accordance with board policy and the treasurer’s recommendation at the rate of $15 per hour. They will employ several other personnel during the superintendents, along with acepeting two resignations, one due to retirement. They will vote to approve an out of state trip for the choir, and to opt out of the requirement to offer a career tech course at the middle school. They will also hear a legislative report from Robert Smith. An executive session is also on the agenda.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. in the media center. They will approve monthly financial reports and expenditures for August 2016, approve bus fuel bids, and address personnel issues.

In addition, they will approve the 2016-2017 Houston High School and Hardin-Houston Elementary School goals.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Board of Education will meet on Monday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. They will accept a new ice machine from Emerson Climate Technologies, consider the approval of an early graduation, and a field trip.

They will update the board policy manual per Ohio School Board Association or administrative suggestions. The board will consider hiring staff, and adopt appropriations for the 2017 fiscal year. In addition they will hear reports from various administrators, including the superintendent which will discuss the 2017-18 school calendar, emergency radios, MH unit, 2003 lighting retrofit, and the school building project.

Fort Loramie Board of Education

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Board of Education will meet in regular session, Monday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m., in the Media Center.

Board members will consider transportation, lease agreements and student participation in the annual FFA National Convention, as well as approving employment of personnel.

Edison State CC Board of Trustees

PIQUA — The Edison State Comunity College Board of Trustees will meet on Wednesday, Sept,. 21, at 2:30 p.m.

Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health

SIDNEY — The Sidney Shelby County Board of Health will meet in regular session, Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m., in the Health Department Conference Room, 202 W. Poplar St.

On the agenda are variance requests concerning Phil and Matt Buehler Farms, 8903 North St., Kettlersville, and Mary Turner, 227 Queen St., Sidney; the resignation of public health nurse Lori Heins; and a discussion of bloodborne pathogens.