Out of the past

September 17, 1891

Several thousand people poured into Sidney today, headed by Governor Campbell as the Democrats opened their state campaign here. No estimate of the crowd on hand was possible but there was complete unanimity that it was the largest to ever assemble in the city. Special trains were run into the city by the Big Four and C.H. and D. to bring in the visitors from all parts of the state. Although many of the dignitaries on the program planned to leave by this evening, Governor and Mrs. Campbell are remaining overnight, the guests of Mr. and Mrs. John Loughlin.

If anyone wishes to know how far he will travel when he shall walk around the court square on the fine pavement that will be there before election day, he can figure it up at 346 feet on a side, or 1,484 feet around the square – not quite a fourth of a mile.

100 Years

September 17, 1916

James Palmisano, president of Palmisano & Co., wholesale fruit dealers, has sold his interest in the business to Henry Cianciola, John and Vincent Palmisano, and has withdrawn from the company. He has not yet decided what business he will engage in during his retirement.

J.E. Russell, of Sidney, is being mentioned prominently as the successor to William Kinnan as manager of the Ohio State Fair. Russell is secretary of the Shelby county fair board and the success of the fair here is seen as having an important bearing in his consideration for the state fair post.

75 Years

September 17, 1941

At a meeting of the executive board of the trustees of the Ohio Presbyterian Homes held yesterday afternoon, Miss Lillian Grothaus, of New Bremen, was employed as assistant matron of the home to assist Mrs. Pearl Burress, who has served in that capacity since the home was established. Miss Grothaus will also serve as secretary to Dr. Harry W. Barr, the new manager at the home.

Members selected to serve on the first school patrol at the high school were announced today. The group includes Bob Stump, captain; Bill Smith and Elmer Crusey, lieutenants, Ray Sexauer, Tom Short, John Maurer, Bob Bulle, Pat Milligan, Clarence Molitor, Bob Althoff, Bob Dormire, Ross Moore and Andy Konz.

50 Years

September 17, 1966

NEWPORT – If Newport area residents see familiar faces suddenly appear before them on a television commercial and in magazine advertisements, there is a reason.

Mr. and Mrs. Adolph Meyer of this community and their four children, Michael, Walter, Dale and Mary Jean, were recently selected to make a commercial for the Maytag Co. They were one of two families in the United States selected to participate in the advertising promotion. It all started when Meyer purchased a Maytag washer and dryer for his wife on Mother’s Day this year. Filming of the commercial and stills was done at Earl’s Island, Fort Loramie.

25 Years

September 17, 1991

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – College students in Ohio are paying some of the highest costs in the nation, the Ohio Board of Regents said Friday in a report on student fees at four-year and two-year colleges.

“Even though fees are rising in other states, these figures will surely place Ohio’s state-assisted universities among the ranks of the nation’s most expensive public institutions,” Regents Chancellor Elaine Hairston said in a news release.

Instructional and general fees at four of 13 state universities will exceed $3,000 for 1991-92. The tuition average for the 13 universities is $2,800.

The most expensive schools are Miami University in Oxford, $3,692 a year; Kent State University, $3,300; University of Cincinnati, $3,096, and Bowling Green State University, $3,060.

CELINA – The rock and roll era of the 1950’s and 1960’s has returned to the newly remodeled Carousel Dinner Comedy Club on U.S. 127 south of Celina. Along with the sounds of Elvis Presley, The Beatles and other memorable performers from bygone days, there will be classic cars, waitresses in cheerleader outfits and bartenders clad in letter sweaters.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

