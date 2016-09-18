Civil War breaks out in Sidney

Union soldiers make a running advance towards Confederate line.

Confederate soldiers lineup and fire on the Union army.

A row of umbrella holding spectators watch as Confederate soldiers face down a larger Union army.

A Union soldier goes down with a bullet to his leg.

Confederate soldier Mike McCoy, of Freedom, leans against the Ross Bridge at Tawawa Park during Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend Saturday, Sept. 17.

Confederate soldiers advance.

John Goloski, far left, of Theresa, NY, takes some stationary from Karen Purke, far right, of Troy, who was handing out stationary and pencils to Union soldiers so they could write home from the battlefield. Purke said the U.S. Sanitary Commission used to do the same thing during the Civil War. Sitting, second from left is James Shanks, of Bowling Green with Bob Willer, of Fostoria. The four of them were taking part in Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend at Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 17.

Trisha Carte, left, of Circleville, and Kim Paugh, of Miamisburg, talk in the Confederate camp during the Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend at Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 17.

Confederate troops make a hasty retreat from the Union army.

A view of the Union campsite in Tawawa Park during Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend Saturday, Sept. 17.

Laura Musilli, of St. Clairsville, reads under a canopy next to her tent near the Civil War battlefield during Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend at Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 17.

Jack Nyman, of Fairborn, has a drink outside his Confederate tent at Tawawa Park during Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend Saturday, Sept. 17.

Union soldiers take up positions before the start of a battle with confederate troops in Tawawa Park during Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend Saturday, Sept. 17.

Sidney Police Officer Andrew Shappie, left, listens as Dave Lamiell, of Painesville, talks about his working 1862 style gatling gun at Tawawa Park during Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend Saturday, Sept. 17.

One of the canons fired during the battle at Tawawa Park during Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend Saturday, Sept. 17.

Union troops chat and drink after their battle win the Confederacy at Tawawa Park during Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend Saturday, Sept. 17.