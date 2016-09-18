Posted on by

Civil War breaks out in Sidney

Union soldiers make a running advance towards Confederate line.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Confederate soldiers lineup and fire on the Union army.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A row of umbrella holding spectators watch as Confederate soldiers face down a larger Union army.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A Union soldier goes down with a bullet to his leg.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Confederate soldier Mike McCoy, of Freedom, leans against the Ross Bridge at Tawawa Park during Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend Saturday, Sept. 17.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Confederate soldiers advance.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

John Goloski, far left, of Theresa, NY, takes some stationary from Karen Purke, far right, of Troy, who was handing out stationary and pencils to Union soldiers so they could write home from the battlefield. Purke said the U.S. Sanitary Commission used to do the same thing during the Civil War. Sitting, second from left is James Shanks, of Bowling Green with Bob Willer, of Fostoria. The four of them were taking part in Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend at Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 17.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Trisha Carte, left, of Circleville, and Kim Paugh, of Miamisburg, talk in the Confederate camp during the Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend at Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 17.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Confederate troops make a hasty retreat from the Union army.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A view of the Union campsite in Tawawa Park during Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend Saturday, Sept. 17.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Laura Musilli, of St. Clairsville, reads under a canopy next to her tent near the Civil War battlefield during Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend at Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 17.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Jack Nyman, of Fairborn, has a drink outside his Confederate tent at Tawawa Park during Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend Saturday, Sept. 17.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Union soldiers take up positions before the start of a battle with confederate troops in Tawawa Park during Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend Saturday, Sept. 17.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney Police Officer Andrew Shappie, left, listens as Dave Lamiell, of Painesville, talks about his working 1862 style gatling gun at Tawawa Park during Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend Saturday, Sept. 17.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

One of the canons fired during the battle at Tawawa Park during Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend Saturday, Sept. 17.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Union troops chat and drink after their battle win the Confederacy at Tawawa Park during Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend Saturday, Sept. 17.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

